4 vehicles impounded over SOP violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain on Monday impounded 4 vehicles on the charges of violatingcorona SOPs.

A spokesman for the local administration said that RTA Secretary along with his team checked public transport on various transport stands and roads and found violation of anti-corona SOPs in four vehicles and impounded the vehicles.