4 Vehicles Impounded Over SOP Violation
Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:20 PM
Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain on Monday impounded 4 vehicles on the charges of violatingcorona SOPs
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain on Monday impounded 4 vehicles on the charges of violatingcorona SOPs.
A spokesman for the local administration said that RTA Secretary along with his team checked public transport on various transport stands and roads and found violation of anti-corona SOPs in four vehicles and impounded the vehicles.