4 Vehicles Impounded Over Substandard Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Wednesday impounded four public transport vehicles and issued challans to the other twenty-nine over fitness issues.

Secretary ITA during the inspection at various bus and wagon stations found four vehicles unsafe to run on the road, the vehicles were impounded and tickets were issued to the drivers, said a press release issued.

During the inspection, 38 vehicles were inspected and Rs. 8,000 were fined to various vehicles over substandard conditions and not having a fitness certificate.

ITA officials also fined smoke-emitting vehicles, warned public transport drivers of stern action, and said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed in Islamabad.

