4 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of Traffic Rules
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:34 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz on Tuesday impounded 4 vehicles for violation of traffic rules.
The DRTA Secretary during the ongoing drive against traffic violators, checked vehicles at Sargodha-Lahore road and challaned 8 drivers and imposed Rs 8,000 fines on them.
He warned the drivers to follow traffic rules, otherwise, strictaction would be initiated against people violating instructions.