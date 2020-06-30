4 vehicles impounded over violation of traffic rules

Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz on Tuesday impounded 4 vehicles for violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz on Tuesday impounded 4 vehicles for violation of traffic rules.

The DRTA Secretary during the ongoing drive against traffic violators, checked vehicles at Sargodha-Lahore road and challaned 8 drivers and imposed Rs 8,000 fines on them.

He warned the drivers to follow traffic rules, otherwise, strictaction would be initiated against people violating instructions.