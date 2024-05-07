4 wanted criminals apprehended in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Police have apprehended four notorious offenders during crackdown who were wanted police in different cases here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Wah Cantt Police succeeded in apprehending Akash, also known as Kashi, a wanted advertising criminal involved in an attempted murder case. Akash had allegedly opened fire last year, causing injury to Asim.

Similarly, Bani Police managed to nab two pro claimed offenders (POs) Azam Khan and Alwan, accused of cheating and hurling threats to kill. These individuals had been evading arrest since earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lal Gul, wanted for causing harm, was arrested during police action. Naseerabad Police had been chasing Gul since last year.

Divisional SPs have assured that efforts against advertising criminals and their accomplices will persist, ensuring safety and security in the area.