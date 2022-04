SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four people on the charge of wheelie-doing in Sialkot district.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested Ehsan, Rizwan, Bilal and Anees-ur-Rehman while doing one-wheeling on different roads of the district and impounded their motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases, said the officials.