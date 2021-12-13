UrduPoint.com

4 Women Among 5 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

4 women among 5 injured in road accident

Five passengers including four women were injured in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Five passengers including four women were injured in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding wagon collided with a mini loader van near Chak No.

75-GB on Sitiana Road. As a result, Anwar Ali (22), Aneeka Sakhawat (18), Asma (22), Mah Noor (23) and Ayesha Naveed (20) received injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.

The police took both vehicles into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Vehicles Road Road Accident Van Anwar Ali Rescue 1122 Women Mini

Recent Stories

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai unders ..

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: ..

21 minutes ago
 6-day training for urban search and rescue team st ..

6-day training for urban search and rescue team starts : Dr Rizwan Naseer

8 minutes ago
 Students of Law College Gomal University visit Sup ..

Students of Law College Gomal University visit Supreme Court

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA During Phone ..

Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA During Phone Conversation - Moscow

8 minutes ago
 Secretary directs to achieve 100 percent target of ..

Secretary directs to achieve 100 percent target of 2nd RED Coronavirus campaign

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.