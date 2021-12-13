4 women among 5 injured in road accident

Five passengers including four women were injured in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding wagon collided with a mini loader van near Chak No.

75-GB on Sitiana Road. As a result, Anwar Ali (22), Aneeka Sakhawat (18), Asma (22), Mah Noor (23) and Ayesha Naveed (20) received injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger.

The police took both vehicles into custody and started investigation.