4 women among 6 hospitalised after eating toxic sweets in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :As many as six people of a family including four women became hospitalised after taking toxic sweets in the limits of Sadr police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Saira Bibi, wife of Salamat, resident of Yousuf Town purchased sweets from a shop situated at Hasan Chowk and consumed it at home.

The sweets were reportedly toxic due to which six members of family including Saira Bibi (25), Naheed Akram (35), Haidar Ashraf (20), Robina Faisal (20), Samina Afzaal (27) and Ali Ashraf (35) started facing dilapidated condition.

All the victims were shifted to Allied Hospital where doctors provided them treatment and their condition was stated out of danger, spokesman added.