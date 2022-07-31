4 women among 7 'abducted'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Seven persons including four women were allegedly abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that one Shoaib and his accomplices allegedly abducted Sughran Bibi and her one-year-old son Ahmad from Chak No. 659-GB, while Imran and Farhan allegedly kidnapped Muqaddas Bibi (25) from Batala Colony.

Similarly, Asif and his accomplices allegedly abducted Hameedan Bibi (14) from Chak No. 34-GB whereas Ali, etc., allegedly kidnapped Rani Bibi (17) from Chak No. 452-GB.

Meanwhile, Ali Hasan (19) was reported to be kidnapped by unknown persons from Chak No. 268-RB whereas Noor Hasan (14) was allegedly abducted from Green Town Sargodha Road.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, he added.