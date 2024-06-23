Open Menu

4 Women Among 8 Abducted From Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM

4 women among 8 abducted from Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Eight people including four women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 45-year-old Naveed Murtaza was abducted from Chak No. 70-RB while Nimra Bibi (22) was kidnapped from Chak No.30-GB.

Similarly, Kareem Bukhsh was abducted from Chak No. 55-GB, Sairan Parveen from Chak No. 228-GB, Fatima Iftikhar from Chak No. 233-RB, Shagufta from Millat Town, Kamran from Nishatabad and Umar Farooq was kidnapped from Chak No. 201-RB Chandian Talawan.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees. However, no clue in this regard was traced out so far, he added.

