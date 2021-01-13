UrduPoint.com
4 Women, Girl Succumb To Injuries As Rickshaw Overturns

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:19 PM

4 women, girl succumb to injuries as rickshaw overturned

Four women, a girl killed when a rickshaw overturned on a curve near Burhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Four women, a girl killed when a rickshaw overturned on a curve near Burhan.

Four women and girl injured when a rickshaw overturned and fell into deep gorge at Jablat bridge near Burhan, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Six women and three girls on a rickshaw were seriously injured during the accident.

The accident took place due to negligence of the rickshaw driver at the turn. The rickshaw was going from Rawalpindi to Risalpur.

