4 Women, Girl Succumb To Injuries As Rickshaw Overturns
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:19 PM
Four women, a girl killed when a rickshaw overturned on a curve near Burhan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Four women, a girl killed when a rickshaw overturned on a curve near Burhan.
Four women and girl injured when a rickshaw overturned and fell into deep gorge at Jablat bridge near Burhan, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
Six women and three girls on a rickshaw were seriously injured during the accident.
The accident took place due to negligence of the rickshaw driver at the turn. The rickshaw was going from Rawalpindi to Risalpur.