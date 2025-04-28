4 women killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) At least four women died and six others injured when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra district, police informed on Monday.

Police said, the incident took place in Kan Chajri area.

The jeep was traveling from Sundi to Jabori when it met with the accident due to brake failure.

Local residents immediately launched a rescue operation, moving the injured and the deceased to a nearby hospital. Among the deceased was a young girl.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the incident.