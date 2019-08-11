4-Year Nursing degree program to start this year: DG Nursing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has launched revolutionary steps in the Health Department and in this regard 4-year BSc Nursing Degree Programme is being launched at the Nursing College LGH this year.

This was stated by Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen during a meeting with the Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud.

She said 100 admissions to the college would be made initially and recruitment of 5,000 charge nurses would also be started soon through the Punjab Public Service Commission, which would directly help in providing the best healthcare to patients in the public sector hospitals.

The DG Nursing said FSc Pre-Medical students would be eligible to take admission to the BSc Degree Nursing Program and it would be one of its own kind in this field which would help in upgrading the educational standard for nurses.

She said these steps were a gift of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid and aimed at providing the best possible atmosphere to the working nurses.

Director General Nursing Kausar Parveen expressed hope that nurses would be able to come up to international standards as well and work in foreign hospitals as well.

She said there was no doubt that nursing community serve the patients along with doctors shoulder to shoulder round-the-clock and it is our Primary duty to provide them maximum facilities in this sector.

In the meeting, head of the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud assured the DG Nursing, Kausar Parveen, their full support from their institution.

He said for better and perfect medical services, the role of nursing community in hospitals could never be ignored, and the recent steps of the Punjab government would prove to be a milestone in this regard.