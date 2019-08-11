UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4-Year Nursing Degree Program To Start This Year: DG Nursing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

4-Year Nursing degree program to start this year: DG Nursing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has launched revolutionary steps in the Health Department and in this regard 4-year BSc Nursing Degree Programme is being launched at the Nursing College LGH this year.

This was stated by Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen during a meeting with the Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud.

She said 100 admissions to the college would be made initially and recruitment of 5,000 charge nurses would also be started soon through the Punjab Public Service Commission, which would directly help in providing the best healthcare to patients in the public sector hospitals.

The DG Nursing said FSc Pre-Medical students would be eligible to take admission to the BSc Degree Nursing Program and it would be one of its own kind in this field which would help in upgrading the educational standard for nurses.

She said these steps were a gift of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid and aimed at providing the best possible atmosphere to the working nurses.

Director General Nursing Kausar Parveen expressed hope that nurses would be able to come up to international standards as well and work in foreign hospitals as well.

She said there was no doubt that nursing community serve the patients along with doctors shoulder to shoulder round-the-clock and it is our Primary duty to provide them maximum facilities in this sector.

In the meeting, head of the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud assured the DG Nursing, Kausar Parveen, their full support from their institution.

He said for better and perfect medical services, the role of nursing community in hospitals could never be ignored, and the recent steps of the Punjab government would prove to be a milestone in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab PPSC From Best Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

1 hour ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

4 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.