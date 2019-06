(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A four-year old baby died of polio in 37-4L area here on Friday

DEPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A four-year old baby died of polio in 37-4L area here on Friday.

According to the details, the four year Asma d/o Allah Yar died of polio after suffering from the crippling disease since last five months.

\378