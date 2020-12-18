4-year old boy killed by step mother

A four-year old child was killed by his step mother on Friday in Sihala police area who set him on fire, police said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A four-year old child was killed by his step mother on Friday in Sihala police area who set him on fire, police said.

He said that a woman Aneeqa set her four years old child Muhammad Ikram on fire which resulted his death. The woman confessed her crime during interrogation by police and further investigation is underway from her.