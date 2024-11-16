Open Menu

4-year-old Child Killed In Metro Bus Accident In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A four-year-old child was killed after falling under a metro bus while getting off the bus with his mother at Liaquat Bagh Metro Station in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to police, the ill-fated 4-year-old child was identified as Rehan, a resident of Amarpura.

Police said that the child was getting off the bus at Liaquat Bagh Station holding his mother’s finger when he fell on the metro track, and at the same time the bus driver drove the vehicle, as a result of which the child was badly crushed under the tires and died on the spot.

According to the police, the driver of the metro bus fled the scene immediately after the accident, while the officials of the metro bus administration also disappeared from the scene.

According to officials, Waris Khan Police reached the scene of the accident and started an investigation.

