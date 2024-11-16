4-year-old Child Killed In Metro Bus Accident In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A four-year-old child was killed after falling under a metro bus while getting off the bus with his mother at Liaquat Bagh Metro Station in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
According to police, the ill-fated 4-year-old child was identified as Rehan, a resident of Amarpura.
Police said that the child was getting off the bus at Liaquat Bagh Station holding his mother’s finger when he fell on the metro track, and at the same time the bus driver drove the vehicle, as a result of which the child was badly crushed under the tires and died on the spot.
According to the police, the driver of the metro bus fled the scene immediately after the accident, while the officials of the metro bus administration also disappeared from the scene.
According to officials, Waris Khan Police reached the scene of the accident and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash2 minutes ago
-
Former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations34 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr being observed52 minutes ago
-
President grieved over demise of former Senator Ilyas Bilour1 hour ago
-
Mukesh Kumar Chawla becomes Minister, change of portfolios notified11 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK)11 hours ago
-
Gems, Minerals Exhibition kicks off in capital on Friday12 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor attends UK king's birthday event at Deputy High Commission12 hours ago
-
MoST, PepsiCo collaborate for strengthening food quality standards12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi arrives DI Khan, meets with local dignitaries12 hours ago
-
Fake fertilizer recovered13 hours ago