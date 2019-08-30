4-year-old girl killed in firing by father in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

A 4-year-old girl was killed while the other was injured after their father opened fire at her mother over domestic dispute

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) A 4-year-old girl was killed while the other was injured after their father opened fire at her mother over domestic dispute.The suspect identified as Nadeem Gopang was engaged in a domestic row with his wife when in infuriation he opened fire at her.

In this firing incident, Nadeem's 4-year-old daughter Nadia died on the spot while the other, 7-year-old Shazia sustained serious injuries.Police reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.