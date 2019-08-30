UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4-year-old Girl Killed In Firing By Father In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:06 PM

4-year-old girl killed in firing by father in Sukkur

A 4-year-old girl was killed while the other was injured after their father opened fire at her mother over domestic dispute

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) A 4-year-old girl was killed while the other was injured after their father opened fire at her mother over domestic dispute.The suspect identified as Nadeem Gopang was engaged in a domestic row with his wife when in infuriation he opened fire at her.

In this firing incident, Nadeem's 4-year-old daughter Nadia died on the spot while the other, 7-year-old Shazia sustained serious injuries.Police reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Died Wife

Recent Stories

PIA to pursue independent, sustainable business pl ..

5 minutes ago

Unprecedented restrictions put Kashmir into state ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir hour becomes top trend on social media

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders tenant to vacate rented home ..

12 minutes ago

Despite court orders former President not allowed ..

12 minutes ago

Indian forces committing systematic HR violations ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.