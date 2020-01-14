UrduPoint.com
4 Years Girl Falls From Airport Stairs Dies In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) 4 years old girl who had fallen down from Airport stairs has died.According to media reports, 4 years girl had fallen down from the Islamabad Airport stairs and as a result she got injured.

She was immediately shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for medical assistance where she succumbed to injuries.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan took notice of the incident and sought report of the incident from airport management.

He said that according to eye witnesses girl fell from mother hand while stepping down the stairs and incident occurred accidentally.He expressed deep concern over girl death and said that "we will secure electric stairs of airport to avert recurrence of such incident in future.

