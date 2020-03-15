UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

4 youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Watrigam area of Islamabad district, this morning, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops have sealed all the entry points of Watrigam, Achabal and Islamabad, and launched massive door-to-door search operations.

One of the martyred youth has been identified as Tariq Ahmed. The operationwas going on till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

2 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

3 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.