Open Menu

40 ACC Holders Repatriated Through Torkham Border: Home Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM

40 ACC holders repatriated through Torkham Border: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of illegal foreigners and Afghans Citizen Cards (ACC) holders continued from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from where 40 ACCs returned through Torkham border on Thursday.

A total of 193 ACCs holders repatriated while 470,722 immigrants returned through Torkham border, says a statement of KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Thursday night.

As many as 8953 undocumented immigrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1561 from Islamabad, 1309 from Punjab, 38 from AJK and 44 from Sindh were repatriated to Afghanistan.

From KP, a total of 477,434 people were repatriated to Afghanistan.

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeat ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..

1 minute ago
 GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrik ..

GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisat ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025

16 minutes ago
 Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regiona ..

Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments

31 minutes ago
 Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

44 minutes ago
 Wide space available to increase trade relations w ..

Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh

44 minutes ago
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest f ..

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU

1 hour ago
 USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set ..

USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035

1 hour ago
 AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

1 hour ago
 Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast ..

Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard

1 hour ago
 AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

1 hour ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan