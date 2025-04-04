40 ACC holders repatriated through Torkham Border: Home Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of illegal foreigners and Afghans Citizen Cards (ACC) holders continued from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from where 40 ACCs returned through Torkham border on Thursday.

A total of 193 ACCs holders repatriated while 470,722 immigrants returned through Torkham border, says a statement of KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Thursday night.

As many as 8953 undocumented immigrants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1561 from Islamabad, 1309 from Punjab, 38 from AJK and 44 from Sindh were repatriated to Afghanistan.

From KP, a total of 477,434 people were repatriated to Afghanistan.