40 Arrested, 3 Shops Sealed Through ICT's Helpline Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had introduced 24/7 helpline for the resolution of public grievances which yielded results in arresting 40 sellers and sealing shops across markets of the Federal Capital.
The Islamabad district administration has launched a series of raids targeting sellers accused of overcharging customers, with 40 individuals arrested and three shops sealed so far. The operation follows a spike in complaints reported through the city’s round-the-clock helpline, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In Faisal Market’s F-7 sector, Assistant Commissioner teams detained five sellers and closed three shops for violating government-approved price lists. Simultaneously, inspections in Ghouri Town led to 15 arrests for similar offenses. Authorities also took action at Dam Road, detaining five shopkeepers for ignoring official pricing guidelines.
The vegetable market saw 15 arrests after sellers were found charging excessive rates and occupying public spaces illegally.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed magistrates to ensure strict enforcement of pricing rules and quality standards. "No tolerance for exploitation," Memon stated, urging teams to tighten checks citywide.
The DC emphasized that magistrates must monitor both pricing and product quality, particularly for essential items. He instructed officials to accelerate responses to public complaints, citing the helpline’s role in identifying violations.
Memon warned sellers against hoarding, unauthorized price hikes, or encroachments, stressing that legal action will follow non-compliance. Residents have welcomed the measures, calling for sustained efforts to stabilize market rates.
"Exploitation of citizens will not be tolerated. Teams are on high alert," DC Memon reiterated, urging residents to report violations promptly.
