40 arrested for doing one wheeling in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) -:Traffic police have arrested 40 motorcyclists on the charge of doing one-wheeling during Eid holidays.

According to spokesperson, traffic wardens in a campaign against one wheeling arrested 40 motorcyclists from the city.

The arrested were identified as Shahid, Rehman, Faisal Javed, Ali Haider, Saad , Ahmed, Shahzad, Ihsan, Rehmatullah, Abu Hurera, Jamil, Samran, Javed, Abdullah, Imran, Umar, Rabiullah, NAseer, Mudassar, Abrar, Zain Rasool, Ahsan, Waqas, Zeeshan, Awais, Danish Ali, Raza, Bashir, Ghulam Mustafa, Pervez, Aslam, Reham, Khurram, Kamran Mujeeb, Ihtisham, Hassan Raza, Fahad and Faisal.

Their motorbikes have also been impounded, spokesman added.