40 arrested for resisting anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 40 persons for resisting a grand anti-encroachment operation in board Bazaar on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Pakistan Railways, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Traffic Police and Capital Metropolitan Government conducted a joint anti-encroachment operation was carried out in Board Bazaar under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syeda Zainab Naqvi.

During the operation, all illegal constructions outside the limits of shops were demolished by heavy machinery while encroachments erected outside/footpaths and road were taken into official possession.

40 persons were arrested for resisting the operation and interference in the working of the official machinery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed officers of the district administration for conducting daily- based anti-encroachment operations in Board Bazaar and arresting all those involved in re-erecting encroachments.

He also initiated legal proceedings against the arrested persons.