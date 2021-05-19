UrduPoint.com
40 Arrested In Crackdown On Beggars In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

40 arrested in crackdown on beggars in city

On the directives of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan, 40 persons including senior citizens, children and women were taken into custody during an operation on beggars in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan, 40 persons including senior citizens, children and women were taken into custody during an operation on beggars in the city.

The crackdown on beggars is being taken on the directives of the Provincial Minister due to growing number of beggars. After registration of formal FIR against them with Police Station, University Town, the arrested beggars were shifted to Darul Kafala (shelter home) wherein they will be imparted technical skill.

The minister said that people were complaining about the inclusion of criminal elements among beggars that made action against them inevitable.

He said that so far 6211 beggars including women and men have been taken into custody and shifted to Darul Kafala. He said that after completion of legal formalities, these beggars will be imparted training in different trades like electrician, tailoring and skills to turn them into useful citizens of the country.

The provincial minister said that during training these people would be taught about adopting honourable means of earning livelihood to bring them out of the curse.

He further said that some criminals also commit crimes in garb of begging. Therefore, the operation of Social Welfare Department will not only discourage beggary and rather also help decrease crime ratio," he concluded.

