40 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The police have arrested 40 people on charge of gambling from different parts of the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil a vigorous campaign was launched against gambling and the police conducted raids at various gambling dens and nabbed 40 people including Zain, Javaid, Babar, etc.

in one-day red handed while gambling.

The police recovered bet money of Rs.179,500, mobile phones, LCDs, Laptops, Calculators, registers, receipt books, and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.