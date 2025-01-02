40 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The police have arrested 40 people on charge of gambling from different parts of the area of D-Type Colony police station.
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil a vigorous campaign was launched against gambling and the police conducted raids at various gambling dens and nabbed 40 people including Zain, Javaid, Babar, etc.
in one-day red handed while gambling.
The police recovered bet money of Rs.179,500, mobile phones, LCDs, Laptops, Calculators, registers, receipt books, and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS hosts media event to foster entrepreneurial spirit among students2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to impart IT education to over 500,000 youth in year 20252 minutes ago
-
Maryam announces ‘Chief Minister Solarization for Agricultural Tubewells’ programme2 minutes ago
-
Minister complaint cell inaugurated under CM directives2 minutes ago
-
40 arrested on gambling charges3 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter with police12 minutes ago
-
Two-day training workshop for administrative officers begins at UoS12 minutes ago
-
Target killing case solved, killer arrested12 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural census in Musakhail13 minutes ago
-
Dr. Abdul Hameed Khooharo appointed as DHO Jamshoro22 minutes ago
-
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial killings inside Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Political stability and export-led growth key to economic prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh32 minutes ago