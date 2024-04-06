Open Menu

40 Arrested Over Kite Flying Act Violation In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Police spokesman said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 40 people were arrested under the Kite Flying Act, 42 cases were registered, 2296 kites and 34 string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The spokesman said that during the last 40 days, 3779 suspects were arrested under the Anti-Kite Flying Act, 3646 cases were registered, 229096 kites and 15963 spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. He directed to intensified the crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites. IG Punjab further said that the awareness campaign including installation of safety wires on motorcycles should be made more effective, strict action should be taken against the violators and the accused should be punished.

