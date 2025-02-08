40 baggers arrested during ongoing crackdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The district administration has arrested forty more baggers from various areas of the city during ongoing crackdown here Saturday.

The arrested baggers include 17 women, seven men and 16 children. All the arrested baggers were shifted to Zamung Kor to provide them free assistance.

The crackdown was supervised by Commissioner Peshawar Division which was extended to suburban areas of provincial metropolis.