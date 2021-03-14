40-bed emergency block made functional at THQ Hospital Tandlianwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A 40-bed new emergency block was made functional at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala at a cost of Rs140 million.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the block.

He also visited corona vaccination center at THQ Tandlianwala hospital and reviewed the process of vaccination of senior citizens.

He said that corona was spreading again, therefore, the people should adopt precautionary measures at maximum extent to save themselves from this virus.

The DC also inspected other departments of THQ Hospital and appreciating the situation of cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Numan Ali apprised the Deputy Commissioner aboutmedical facilities available in the new emergency building.