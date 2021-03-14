UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40-bed Emergency Block Made Functional At THQ Hospital Tandlianwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

40-bed emergency block made functional at THQ Hospital Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A 40-bed new emergency block was made functional at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala at a cost of Rs140 million.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the block.

He also visited corona vaccination center at THQ Tandlianwala hospital and reviewed the process of vaccination of senior citizens.

He said that corona was spreading again, therefore, the people should adopt precautionary measures at maximum extent to save themselves from this virus.

The DC also inspected other departments of THQ Hospital and appreciating the situation of cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Numan Ali apprised the Deputy Commissioner aboutmedical facilities available in the new emergency building.

Related Topics

Numan Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

China announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

36 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 at ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

36 minutes ago

24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

UAEU announces six research projects in cooperatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.