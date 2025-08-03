40-bed Extension Inaugurated At Trauma Centre, DHQ Hospital DIKhan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) City Mayor of DIKhan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the addition of 40 beds in the Emergency Block of the Trauma Centre at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan has significantly reduced the difficulties of patients and their families.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Sunday, the Mayor said that this development would ensure timely and effective medical care for emergency cases. He added that the expansion was part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare facilities in the region.
The Mayor further stated that a modern Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) is under construction and is expected to become operational within the next two to three months. Once functional, it will provide local diagnostic and treatment facilities for heart patients, eliminating the need to travel to other cities.
He also acknowledged the special interest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in uplifting the health sector. “These projects reflect the government’s commitment to public service and ensuring quality healthcare at the local level,” he said.
Umar Amin Gandapur further said that two major hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan were officially upgraded.
According to a government notification, the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital was upgraded from Grade B to Grade A, and its bed capacity was increased from 242 to 600. Similarly, the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital was also upgraded from Grade B to Grade A, with its capacity raised from 200 to 500.
He added that the work on upgrading both hospitals had already started, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, was taking special interest in these projects to ensure timely completion and improved healthcare services for the people.
He further informed that recently four new state-of-the-art operation theaters have been established at DHQ Hospital to strengthen surgical services and enhance healthcare delivery.
The Mayor also revealed that work was underway on several other important health projects, including a Kidney Centre, Burn Centre, and a Mother and Child Hospital. He said that these facilities would be fully functional soon, providing modern and comprehensive healthcare services to the local population.
“These developments are a milestone in the medical history of the region and we are determined to ensure that the people receive the best possible treatment in their own city,” he concluded.
