UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40-bed New Isolation Ward To Be Set Up At DHQ Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

40-bed new Isolation ward to be set up at DHQ Teaching hospital

A 40-bed new Isolation center is being set up at DHQ Teaching Hospital on an emergency basis which would become functional with in next three days for corona patients

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A 40-bed new Isolation center is being set up at DHQ Teaching Hospital on an emergency basis which would become functional with in next three days for corona patients.

A 40-bed isolation ward was already functional at Government TB Hospital here for corona patients. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh while inspecting the newly established Isolation ward at DHQ Teaching hospital here on Thursday. MS Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir was also present.

On that occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.

Rai Samiullah said that this 40-bed new isolation center is being set up in the DHQ Teaching Hospital owing to the possible increase in the number of corona virus patients.

Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure all safety measures for the doctors and medical staff deployed at Isolation centers. Later the Deputy Commissioner also inspected under constructionCorona Testing Laboratory. On the occasion MS Dr. Ghulam Shabbir Tahir told that the laboratorywould be functional from July 1.

Related Topics

July All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia coronavirus cases top 500,000

1 minute ago

South African cricket planning to restart with mad ..

1 minute ago

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

43 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Aldar retail sign major partnershi ..

43 minutes ago

Indian troops killing Kashmiris under cover of COV ..

1 minute ago

DP World concludes acquisition of TIS Container Te ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.