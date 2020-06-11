40-bed new Isolation ward to be set up at DHQ Teaching hospital

A 40-bed new Isolation center is being set up at DHQ Teaching Hospital on an emergency basis which would become functional with in next three days for corona patients

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A 40-bed new Isolation center is being set up at DHQ Teaching Hospital on an emergency basis which would become functional with in next three days for corona patients.

A 40-bed isolation ward was already functional at Government TB Hospital here for corona patients. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh while inspecting the newly established Isolation ward at DHQ Teaching hospital here on Thursday. MS Dr Ghulam Shabbir Tahir was also present.

On that occasion, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.

Rai Samiullah said that this 40-bed new isolation center is being set up in the DHQ Teaching Hospital owing to the possible increase in the number of corona virus patients.

Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure all safety measures for the doctors and medical staff deployed at Isolation centers. Later the Deputy Commissioner also inspected under constructionCorona Testing Laboratory. On the occasion MS Dr. Ghulam Shabbir Tahir told that the laboratorywould be functional from July 1.