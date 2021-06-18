UrduPoint.com
40 Bicycles Disbursed Among Female Students Under 'pedal User' Programme

Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

40 bicycles disbursed among female students under 'pedal user' programme

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) distributed forty bicycles among its female students under pedal user programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) distributed forty bicycles among its female students under pedal user programme.

It is aimed at empowering women which is funded by Asia Foundation and Accountability Lab.

Later, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, participated in a cycle race with female students during sports gala.

Earlier, sports gala was opened by the VC.

