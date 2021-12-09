40 booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

The Environment Department Punjab got cases registered against 40 persons involved in illegal business of hospital waste

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Environment Department Punjab got cases registered against 40 persons involved in illegal business of hospital waste.

A senior health official, while talking to APP, on Thursday said the Punjab government had banned illegal business of hospital waste as it was resulting in spread of diseases in the society.

It is mandatory to dispose of hospital waste properly under Hospital Management Rules 2014. The Official stated that 40 cases had been registered against the persons for their involvement in hospital wastes business.

The official remarked that administrations of all private and government hospital were instructed to follow guidelines for proper disposal of wastes.

He stated that Environment Department constituted nine teams to conduct raids in hospitals and inspect disposal of wastes.