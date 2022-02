40 booked over sand pilferage from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Rodala police registered cases against 40 persons accused of sand pilferage from Gogera branch canal.

Police said here on Friday that Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department Tauqeer Abbas filed a complaint contending that 40 citizens including Abbas, Amanat, Shehbaz, etc. pilfered sand from Gogera branch canal.

Police registered cases and started investigation.