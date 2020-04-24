UrduPoint.com
40 Cases Of Local Transmission Of COVID-19 Creates Fear In People Of Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:43 PM

As many as 40 cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Sukkur have created panic and fear among the residents of Sukku

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 40 cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Sukkur have created panic and fear among the residents of Sukku.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel confirmed that COVID-19 was found positive in three employees of the Revenue Department, Sukkur, and also three doctors and two nurses of the Ghulam Muhammed Mahar Medical College Civil Hospital, Sukkur. Five family members of a victim of COVID-19 Roshan Ali and also five family members of the victim Shafiq Ahmed, resident of Adam Shah Colony, Sukkur were found positive. He said that also sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the members of Tableeghi Jamaat quarantined in Yousuf mosque on Friday.

However, four more localities including Takkar Muhalla, Jinnah Chowk, Shamsabad also have been sealed by the administration on Thursday night after local transmission of coronavirus cases spiked in the city. Streets and roads coming to the said areas have been sealed by placing tents. Heavy contingents of police have also been deployed in the sealed areas to ensure complete lockdown.

Respectively, in Khairpur, 14 coronavirus local transmission suspected cases were reported from Faiz Gunj town.

