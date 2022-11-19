40 cases registered over burning of crops residues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Tanveer Ahmed Tatla has said that 40 cases have so far been registered over violation of a ban on burning of crops residue and Rs 455,000 fine imposed on the violators.

According to the district information officer, crackdown on those involved in burning of remains of crops was under way on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi. He said burning of residue caused smog and environmental pollution and the government was strictly dealing with the issue for protecting people from diseases caused by smog and air pollution.

The deputy director said in three tehsils of the district, special teams consisting of assistant directors had been carrying out monitoring conducting surveys on a daily basis.