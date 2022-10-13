40 check posts established to stop illegal hunting in Cholistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife Sarfraz Magsi said on Thursday the Wildlife Department was establishing 40 check posts to discourage illegal hunting of different wildlife species in Cholistan.

Talking to APP, he said, "Cholistan area is stretched over 500 kilometers and effective measures are being taken to ensure the safety of wildlife, the natural beauty of Cholistan".

Magsi stated that there was "zero tolerance" against illegal hunting in Cholistan and other parts of south Punjab. Recently, two outlaws were fined Rs 0.

6 million for illegal hunting of deer in Cholistan, he added.

Sarfraz informed that the department had completed 15 check posts while the work was in progress for setting up the remaining 25 check posts, adding that staff had been deputed to keep regular monitoring of the hunting sites.

To a query about the increase in number of wildlife species, he hinted that a remarkable increase in Hubara, Black Buck and some other animals was noticed in the Rohi area. The secretary added that he himself had visited the Cholistan area with an aim to improve patrolling in the area.