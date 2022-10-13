UrduPoint.com

40 Check Posts Established To Stop Illegal Hunting In Cholistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

40 check posts established to stop illegal hunting in Cholistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife Sarfraz Magsi said on Thursday the Wildlife Department was establishing 40 check posts to discourage illegal hunting of different wildlife species in Cholistan.

Talking to APP, he said, "Cholistan area is stretched over 500 kilometers and effective measures are being taken to ensure the safety of wildlife, the natural beauty of Cholistan".

Magsi stated that there was "zero tolerance" against illegal hunting in Cholistan and other parts of south Punjab. Recently, two outlaws were fined Rs 0.

6 million for illegal hunting of deer in Cholistan, he added.

Sarfraz informed that the department had completed 15 check posts while the work was in progress for setting up the remaining 25 check posts, adding that staff had been deputed to keep regular monitoring of the hunting sites.

To a query about the increase in number of wildlife species, he hinted that a remarkable increase in Hubara, Black Buck and some other animals was noticed in the Rohi area. The secretary added that he himself had visited the Cholistan area with an aim to improve patrolling in the area.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress Cholistan Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.