UrduPoint.com

40% Citizens To Be Vaccinated Up To 14th: Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

40% citizens to be vaccinated up to 14th: health minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said 40 per cent citizens would be vaccinated against corona especially in high risk cities, including Faisalabad, up to August 14, 2021.

Talking to the media during her visit to the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) on Wednesday, she said that an increase in corona cases had been witnessed in Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan, therefore, these districts had been declared high-risk areas of the province so vaccination was going on at much faster pace.

She said five-six lakh people were being vaccinated daily across the province and so far more than 1.3 million people had been vaccinated in Faisalabad.

She said that a new dental college had been decided in Faisalabad which would be affiliated with the Faisalabad Medical University.

The government was concentrating to provide the best health facilities to people. In this connection, 8.5 million health cards had been distributed so far in Punjab whereas every family will achieve this facility by end of December, she said.

The minister said each family could get treatment of Rs720,000 on one health card and the Punjab government had allocated the highest health budget as compared to other provinces.

She said that 350 private hospitals had been included in the health panel and this number would be increased upto 600 by the end of this year.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Visit Rawalpindi August December Family Media Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

1 hour ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

2 hours ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

1 hour ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.