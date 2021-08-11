40% citizens to be vaccinated up to 14th: health minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said 40 per cent citizens would be vaccinated against corona especially in high risk cities, including Faisalabad, up to August 14, 2021.

Talking to the media during her visit to the Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) on Wednesday, she said that an increase in corona cases had been witnessed in Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Multan, therefore, these districts had been declared high-risk areas of the province so vaccination was going on at much faster pace.

She said five-six lakh people were being vaccinated daily across the province and so far more than 1.3 million people had been vaccinated in Faisalabad.

She said that a new dental college had been decided in Faisalabad which would be affiliated with the Faisalabad Medical University.

The government was concentrating to provide the best health facilities to people. In this connection, 8.5 million health cards had been distributed so far in Punjab whereas every family will achieve this facility by end of December, she said.

The minister said each family could get treatment of Rs720,000 on one health card and the Punjab government had allocated the highest health budget as compared to other provinces.

She said that 350 private hospitals had been included in the health panel and this number would be increased upto 600 by the end of this year.