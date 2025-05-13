40 Civilians, 11 Personnel Of Armed Forces Embraced Martyrdom In Indian Attacks
Published May 13, 2025 | 01:52 PM
Pakistan's Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) At least 40 civilians, including seven women and fifteen children, were martyred and 121 others injured in unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly Indian attacks on the night of 6–7 May.
In response to this grave aggression, Pakistan's Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
While defending the motherland with exemplary valour, 11 personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded.
The martyrs from Pakistan Army include:
Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar.
The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force include: Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir.
The ISPR in its statement said the noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion and unwavering patriotism, etched forever in the nation’s memory.
It said the Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
The ISPR statement reiterated that the nation remains resolute in the face of aggression, categorically stating that there should be no ambiguity that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum and decisive response.
