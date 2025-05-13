Open Menu

40 Civilians, 11 Troops Martyred In Indian Aggression: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM

40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) 40 civilians and 11 Pakistan Armed Forces personnel were martyred in unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks during the night of May 6 to 7.

"On the night of 6-7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. These barbaric strikes resulted in the martyrdom of 40 civilians—among them 7 women and 15 children—while 121 others sustained injuries, including 10 women and 27 children" said an ISPR news release.

In response to this grave aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

While defending the motherland with exemplary valour, 11 personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Army included Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar, and Sepoy Nisar.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force included Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq, and Senior Technician Mubashir.

Their noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism, etched forever in the nation’s memory.

The Pakistan Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response Inshallah" the release said.

Recent Stories

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

19 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

13 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

14 hours ago
FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

14 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

14 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

14 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

14 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan