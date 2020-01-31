40 complainants attended open kutchery of Commissioner Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri in his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Commissioner said that all officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open Kutechries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. As many as 40 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments. The Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Assistant Commissioner GeneralLiaqat Ali were also present at the occasion.