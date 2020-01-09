40 cops awarded with cash prizes over good performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak awarded 40 police officials with cash prizes and commendatory certificates over their good performance.

In a ceremony held here on Thursday, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that officers performing good were being encouraged.

He said it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of masses, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the police officials to continue their duties with devotion and dedication.

On this occasion, he awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to Line Officer Abdul Sattar Niazi, ASI Haji Muhammad, Head Constable Sajjad Hussain and 37 other officials over their good performance.