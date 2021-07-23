40 corona patients under treatment in KTH: spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 40 corona patients were currently under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar with a total of 106 beds allotted for corona patients.

According to an official, Khyber Teaching Hospital has 106 beds for Corona patients and currently only 40 patients are undergoing treatment with the hospital having 25 ventilators and out of 40 patients, eight patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

He said, there are currently 17 patients being treated at HDU and 15 patients are being treated for low oxygen levels.