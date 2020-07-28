40 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested 40 alleged criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 40 alleged criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving some details, a police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested seven drug-traffickers and recovered 4.

3-kilogramme charas and 218 litres of liquor from them. The police also nabbed 23 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 18,900.

Similarly, the police arrested 10 illicit weapon-holders and recovered nine pistols and two rifles from them.