UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 'criminals' Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

40 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested 40 alleged criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 40 alleged criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving some details, a police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested seven drug-traffickers and recovered 4.

3-kilogramme charas and 218 litres of liquor from them. The police also nabbed 23 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 18,900.

Similarly, the police arrested 10 illicit weapon-holders and recovered nine pistols and two rifles from them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

57 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

1 minute ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

6 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

20 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.