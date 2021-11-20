UrduPoint.com

40 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Police on Saturday arrested 40 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and recovered 9.

5 Kg hashish and 202 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered 5,910 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 3 rifle and one kalashnikov from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

