40 'criminals' held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested 40 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them on Friday.

According to police, raiding teams arrested three proclaimed offenders and 12 drug-pushers and recovered 11.

68-kg hashish and 159-litre liquor from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 7,250 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 persons and recovered 12 pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.