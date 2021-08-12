40 'criminals' held, drugs and weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 40 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five proclaimed offenders and 18 drug pushers and recovered 4.

5-kg hashish, 0.3-kg heroin and 280 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 11 gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,980.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested six persons and recovered five pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.