40 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 40 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 25 drug pushers and recovered 2.9 kg hashish, 0.

4 Kg opium and 412 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 7,530.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.