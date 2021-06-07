UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:49 PM

40 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 40 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 40 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 25 drug pushers and recovered 2.9 kg hashish, 0.

4 Kg opium and 412 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 5 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 7,530.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

KP to operate 10 more hospitals on PPP mode

2 minutes ago

NEC approves 4.8% GDP growth target, macroeconomic ..

2 minutes ago

Work continued under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Fire at Chemical Factory in India's ..

2 minutes ago

Twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.