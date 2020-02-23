UrduPoint.com
40% Deaths Caused By Water Related Disease : Dr. Waseem Khawja

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Doctor of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr.Waseem Khawja said children under five year-old deaths are related to unsafe water and poor sanitation of water.

Talking to APP, he said that 40 percent of patients in remote area of the country are suffering from water related disease.

He expressed that that their is dire need to create public awareness of high mortality owing to water-borne diseases.

Waseem said the situation is particularly concerning in under-developed areas where women often rely on the unsaif water which was cause of multiple diseases.

He further said only boiling water is compulsory and sanitation of hands and pots is necessary.

There should be more access to basic health unit for the protection of child and mother health, he said.

He suggested that on government should design healthcare programmes to end the death ratio of poor and marginalized mothers and children.

He further added that lack of appropriate training for health care among people is a massive challenge and the traditional medical practices of health care.

