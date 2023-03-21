40% digital census completed so far: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said digital population census was under way throughout the division and 40% work had been completed so far.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that 3,162 blocks had been formed and a total of 2,086 field staff, including 251 supervisors and 1,791 enumerators, were conducting census in the division which would continue to perform their duties till April 1.

The commissioner said security and transport facility of enumerators had been ensured and census would be completed within the stipulated period.

He said:" If there is an area or a house where a representative could not reach so far, citizencould call on this 0322-5183120".