40% Dredging Of Nullah Leh Completed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

40% dredging of Nullah Leh completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :To avoid expected flooding situation, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is continuously removing tonnes of garbage and construction debris from Nullah Leh.

The excavators have been cleaning the nullah from Katrain, Rata Amral, Ganjmandi and Gawalmandi.

Further more, the dredging work would also be carried out in Pirwadhi, Dhoke Dalal, Phagwari Bridge , City Saddar road and adjoining areas.

The machines are cleaning Nullah Leh from Gawalmandi to Pirwdahi and also cleaning the area from Murree Road to Ratta Amral.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director, along with the other officials visited the site and reviewed the dredging work of Nullah Lai.

An official told APP that WASA have completed more than 40 per cent dredging in Nullah Leh. "Problematic areas have been identified and the remaining work would be completed till June 25th.

WASA appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season.

