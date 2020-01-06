40 electricity feeders suspended after rain in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:As many as 40 electricity feeders were suspended in Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) following first rain of the year.

According to official sources here on Monday,12 feeders in Multan, 15 in Rahim Yar Khan and 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan were tripped due to rain.The work on these feeders was in progress and electricity would be restored soon,sources added.